Aspen Avionics: The AIRO Group and Stantec GenerationAV Form a Strategic Alliance to Advance UAM and UAS Systems in Global Markets

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / The AIRO Group (AIRO), a global end-to-end Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and drone ecosystem company, and Stantec GenerationAV, the AV consulting arm of global design firm Stantec, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to provide advanced UAS aerial and autonomous platform solutions to the marketplace. AIRO's technical solutions, including AI-driven autonomous vehicle data collection, measurement, sensing, and surveillance will collaborate with the Stantec GenerationAV team and their clients looking for deployment planning and operations experience to advance the feasibility of UAS projects across use cases and environments.

This alliance will combine AIRO's UAS experience and GenerationAV expertise to accelerate the deployment of autonomous technologies. AIRO's world-class alignment with Stantec will be a catalyst for growth in the drone ecosystem infrastructure sectors that AIRO is pioneering.

"Through this strategic alliance, AIRO and Stantec have already begun client engagement with these advanced technologies and solutions," said AIRO CEO, Joe Burns. "Bringing our two world-class organizations together is timely, as our combined capabilities will help accelerate market utilization across the entire ecosystem."

"We see enormous potential in the deployment of UAS as part of larger solutions for freight and transportation systems across the globe," said Corey Clothier, Founder/Director of Stantec GenerationAV. "We are excited to work with AIRO, leveraging their technical solutions to solve real-world challenges for our clients," Clothier continued.

About The AIRO Group

The AIRO Group brings together decades of industry-leading technology to provide best-in-class products and services uniquely capable of addressing a wide spectrum of aerospace markets. The AIRO Group leverages technologies that span data systems, resupply package delivery, military aerospace training, military, and commercial manned/unmanned aircraft systems and avionics. The AIRO Group seeks to transform the aerospace industry as the first mid-tier, full-spectrum aerospace company offering end-to-end autonomy and UAS solutions.

