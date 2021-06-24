SafeHamsters Set to Launch Planet V.1.0 Involving New DEX and Staking Benefits

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / SafeHamsters, a global blockchain ecosystem, is all set to launch the brand-new SafeHamsters Planet V.1.0. With the latest update, farm staking and a new DEX is up for grabs. The SafeHamsters token key will perform a set of functions exclusive to this platform. SafeHamsters aims to become the first global blockchain ecosystem based on the principle of 'Fun & Rich'. It will tie together the most popular and effective services to provide income for each member in the SafeHamsters ecosystem.

Through SafeHamsters, farm staking will generate the seed, while burning hamsters will provide an hourly bonus of farm staking. This is in turn is guaranteed to affect the strength of the fighter hamster's NFT card. These bonuses can be swapped for other benefits by the holder. Farming directly from the transaction is a basic function of SafeHamsters. The token is burnt up once it is spent on the platform through the marketplace token.

'The idea behind the name of the project 'Safe' is to save and protect the 'Hamsters'. In the crypto industry, this is usually the name for newcomers who lose money on scam projects and rate manipulations. Our platform is to become a 'safe' place for trading and staking within the bitcoin industry', says a spokesperson for SafeHamsters.

The 'Seed' forms the basic token of the staking/farming platform and is also the main token of the gaming platform. Here are the functions that the 'seed' will perform through SafeHamsters: it will be a farm staking mining token, the acquisition of these NFT cards is guaranteed to increase farm staking, and it will allow the investor to purchase combat NFTs and bonuses. This token can be utilized to improve the level of NFT cards for farm staking.

In the early days of the project, the SafeHamsters team made major strides to perfect the platform. The website is still under construction, with new updates being added regularly. The company passed the AMA sessions on BIKI and SATOSHI communities. A few adjustments are being made to the swap which will be ready soon. The company is currently in audit with the 'Smart State', with an upcoming second audit to be conducted by Solidity.

Currently, moderation is being carried out on SafeHamsters advertising and social media networks. The preparation for tokenomics for farming and staking is a work in progress. Marketing proposals are in the works to attract new investors. So far, SafeHamsters is on track as per its set roadmap. Shortly, investors can expect exciting new content, including a list of contests with prizes and gifts for the members of the community.

