CeCors, Inc.: PsyKey Inc. Announces Discussions with Biotechnology Company & Psilocybin Fermentation Specialist, Zealous Inc.

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ('CeCors' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc., is pleased to announce it has entered into discussions to establish a strategic partnership with biotechnology company, Zealous Inc.

"Identifying and forming new partnerships is essential to building a solid foundation to expedite the development and launch of PsyKey's unique functional beverage and supplement product offerings," stated Amar Bhatal, President of CeCors, Inc.

Zealous Inc. is a Canadian Biotechnology company whose focus is the development of psilocybin and psilocin, commercially produced using its proprietary bioreactor fermentation technology. Zealous Inc's impressive bioengineering team includes ten PhDs who have a successful track record of producing 99+% pure cytosine, orotate, and beta-nicotinamide mononucleotide on a commercial scale.

Zealous Inc. also has a successful history in product development and commercialization utilizing active compound identification, formula development, recipe design and optimization, as well as consumer trials and clinical studies. The Zealous team has over 15 years of experience in the food, beverage, and supplement industries. Senior management has successfully managed over 40 stock keeping units (SKU) and has launched 13 new products/formulas in both the United States and Canada.

"We are very excited about this opportunity. The Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA's) are signed, and we have been in ongoing discussions with the Zealous Inc. team for several weeks to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. The biotechnology capabilities of Zealous Inc. demonstrate a proven track record in establishing product functionality. Their existing relationships with contract research firms and hospitals will allow us to potentially conduct future clinical trials of future PsyKey products," concluded Amar Bhatal.

PsyKey will continue to develop additional strategic partnerships as it positions itself in the fast-evolving mushroom markets. With the psychedelic drug market projected to reach the multi-billion-dollar mark by 2027, working with a world-class mycologist and partnering with innovative companies like Zealous, whose goal is commercial production, PsyKey is building on its objectives of long-term growth and increased investor value.

