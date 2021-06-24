Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.06.2021
Erweiterte Suche

82,0082,5015:30
Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, June 23

Thomson Reuters Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for August 5, 2021

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its second-quarter 2021 earnings will be issued via news release on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIAINVESTORS
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com		Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 332 219 1111
frank.golden@tr.com

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

© 2021 PR Newswire
