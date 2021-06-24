CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS: Capital Système Investissements acts as arranger and bookrunner of a EUR 1.15 bond issue for ADTHINK, a major player in digital marketing

Geneva, June 24th 2021

Capital Système Investissements announces today that it has successfully completed a private placement of 1.15 million euros of straight bonds with qualified European investors. This fundraising, partially completed in 2020, has been finalized in 2021.

CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS, a Swiss financial intermediary specializing in financial support for innovative companies, raised 1.15 million euros in club deals from professional investors (private banks, family offices, independent asset managers) for the benefit of ADTHINK. This financing was carried out in non-convertible bond debt with monthly coupon and principal amortization. This structuring allows investors to quickly recover their capital and the interest on their loan, while greatly reducing the financial burden for the company. The bond has an ISIN code which makes it fully transferable.

Jonathan Métillon, General Manager of ADTHINK, said about this transaction: « We are extremely satisfied with the help that Capital Système Investissements provided to us in structuring a non-dilutive instrument to finance our development. This private debt fundraising was realized in two stages in order to perfectly meet the needs of the company, as part of the financing of our growth ».

About Adthink (www.adthink.com )

Expert in digital marketing, Adthink addresses the B2C market by developing a global digital and physical distribution platform and the B2B market by providing advertisers with its trading desk and affiliate platform to develop their customer acquisition. With its proprietary adtech solution AdAccess, media publishers can optimize and multiply their revenue channels. More than 500 advertiser and publisher clients around the world rely on Adthink's expertise. Created in 2001 to market the first video streaming advertising offer, the Adthink group is based in Lyon with offices in Paris, Geneva, Porto, San Diego and has 34 employees at the end of December 2020. Its 2020 turnover amounted to 10.33 million euros. Adthink is listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris (ALADM - FR0010457531) and is part of the Top 100 Digital (PwC study - TECH IN France, July 2018).

About Capital Système Investissements (www.capitalsysteme.com )

Capital Système Investissements is a financial intermediary regulated in Switzerland by SO-FIT, FINSOM and GSCGI. Specialized in complex financing for rapidly expanding companies, CSI founded in 2001 and based in Geneva, offers to qualified investors investment solutions in private equity and in private debt through club deals.

CAPITAL SYSTÈME INVESTISSEMENTS

Gilles-Emmanuel TRUTAT, Chairman

E-mail: getrutat@capitalsysteme.com

Tél: +41 22 840 0774 ADTHINK

Jonathan Métillon, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jonathan.metillon@adthink.com

Tél: +33 4 78 38 50 91

