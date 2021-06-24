~ Celebrating World Music Day amidst much gusto, the video-sharing platform ropes in Grammy Award winning producer Teddy Riley for the nine-week competition that will see the winner earn a Record Label Contract and Producing Commitment ~

~ The contest will require content creators to record their performance and post the videos on the official Scouted by Lomotif Channel on the Lomotif app ~

All that it takes for the world to be mesmerized by music is a tune by an artist waiting to burst on the scene. It's all about being spotted and getting that one big break to make it big and become an overnight singing sensation. Giving creators around the world this opportunity by leaving no stone unturned in showcasing their love for music, Lomotif celebrates the joyous occasion of World Music Day, June 21, by announcing their fan-based talent search/hunt 'Scouted By Lomo'. Adding to its grandeur along with bringing the most promising of global artists under one roof, the competition will commence in the first week of July and see Lomotif join hands with Grammy Award winning producer, singer and lyricist Teddy Riley. All eyes shall be on the prize as the global winner, voted by Lomotif users, will receive an exclusive Record Label Contract and Producing Commitment.

Spanning nine weeks, the competition will see contestants upload their audition clip to the Official Scouted by Lomotif Channel on the Lomotif app. Ensuring that users keep an eye out for talent, the competition allows them to nominate promising artists by tagging them in the comments of their video on social media with the hashtag ScoutedbyLomo. A series of eminent mentors shall be introduced who shall guide these budding singers at every stage of the competition. With users, their friends, and fans voting for them in the coming weeks, these participants can garner more votes via the Super Like button available for Lomotif users. By performing a set of in-app actions, users can earn the Super Like button to present their favourite contestants with 10 likes (votes) instead of one.

Speaking about being part of talent hunt, Grammy Award winning producer Teddy Riley said, "Russia is a country that is culturally rich and this is something very evident that we see through their passion for music. With a host of different styles of music, I am extremely excited to see what these budding artists have in store. Bringing in so much promise and talent, I am confident that they will match up to the calibre of global artists making for a talent search/hunt that will be spoken about for a very long time."

Speaking about the campaign, Paul Yang, Co-Founder Chief Executive, Lomotif, adds, "An idea and an inspiration can arise from anywhere. Firm believers of this ideology, we take this thought forward and are all set to give budding musicians the opportunity of a lifetime through this talent hunt. And what better day than World Music Day, to make this announcement! We see so much promise amongst Russian artists today and curating such a talent hunt is a testament to our belief of them going toe-to-toe with their global counterparts. It's great to see Grammy Award winning producer Teddy Riley with us who shall encourage these singers on their path to glory so that they can be crowned the global winner and take home the coveted Record Label contract."

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to get cracking and get behind the camera as you sing your heart out and produce a track to have everyone humming and tapping their feet along. Seize the moment and start rehearsing for your best performance to enter the Scouted By Lomo talent search. Stay tuned to the launch date to be shared next week.

About Lomotif

Lomotif is the leading video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. Since the company was co-founded by video enthusiast Paul Yang in 2014, Lomotif has been granted three technology patents uniquely focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos with ease through remix and collaboration. Paul's bold vision is to build the world's largest video vocabulary to accelerate the world's transition to video-first expression. Lomotif, available in the Apple and Google stores, is a breakthrough downloadable app for hip hop, rap, and urban culture across the United States and Latin America. Lomotif is one of five partners selected by Snapchat for a bi-directional integration for posting stories between the two platforms.

