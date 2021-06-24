Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 24 June 2021 it repurchased 200,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 179p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 25,702,275.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 25,702,275 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 85,366,988.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 June 2021