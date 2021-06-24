Pax8 Named Employer of the Year at the 2021 Women in IT UK Awards

Company Recognized for its Commitment to Developing Women Leaders in IT

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, June 24, 2021, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has been named Employer of the Year for companies with over 250 employees at the 2021 Women in IT UK Awards. This award recognizes companies that have demonstrated a great effort to attract and retain more women.



"We are honored to be named Employer of the Year at the esteemed 2021 Women in IT Awards," said Robert Belgrave, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8 UK. "The women of Pax8 are critical to the company's success as they are driving initiatives and strategies that enable our growth and scale. As we continue to grow, building a diverse workforce is of the utmost importance to create an environment where people can do their best work. Gender is the tip of the iceberg, but we also focus on race, age, and neurodiversity initiatives. We believe this is imperative to allow us to continue to succeed as one of the fastest-growing global businesses in technology."

The Women in IT Awards recognize high-achievers, advocates, and role models across the UK's tech sector, from the efforts of entrepreneurs and start-ups, to large corporations and industry champions. This year, there were 20 categories, including CTO, DEI Initiative, Next Generation Leader, Innovator, and Woman of the Year. Judges looked at the efforts the employee has made to create a more diverse and inclusive working environment.

About Pax8

Pax8is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company's technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years - #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 - as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

