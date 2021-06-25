LA Auto Show Returns With Most Diverse Range Of Vehicles And Brands At Any North American Auto Show In 2021

- Significant Economic Impact to LA County on the Heels of California's Recent Reopening -

- One Million Square Feet of Automotive and Lifestyle Experiences -

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading auto and lifestyle in-person event, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show), today confirms a strong return to the LA Convention Center in November 2021. One million square feet of indoor and outdoor space will showcase the dynamic and evolving auto industry at its best, as startup and established brands participate to deliver the widest range of vehicles and experiences of any auto show in North America this year.

LA Auto Show will run for a full 12 days with media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, taking place on November 17-18 and doors opening to consumers November 19-28. The LA Auto Show will be welcomed by consumers and businesses alike as it contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Held in the world's car culture capital and reflective of LA's diverse and progressive audience, the 2021 LA Auto Show will focus on bringing its hundreds of thousands of fans new and concept vehicles to discover all in one place, making it the ultimate destination for enthusiasts and shoppers. Differentiated by its long-standing concentration on the convergence of technology and automotive, the LA Auto Show will continue to bring the latest in EV (electric vehicle) innovation and design to its global stage and the discerning SoCal buyer. This is evidenced by newer automakers such as Fisker, Imperium Motor Company, Karma, Lucid, and Mullen set to participate alongside legacy brands-many of them slated to make world debuts at the show.

"We are proud to be an integral part of LA culture and a must-attend event on the calendar. With California and LA County opening up, we're committed to delivering a knock-out show to give SoCal an experience to look forward to and a dynamic environment for automakers and lifestyle brands to inform and entertain in," said Lisa Kaz, owner and CEO of the LA Auto Show. "This year, visitors will have the broadest range of cars, trucks, and SUVs all in one place so they can get their hands on everything from electric to gas vehicles - all while reconnecting with friends and family in a safe and comfortable environment."

Tickets for 2021 LA Auto Show will be on sale online later this summer; media and industry professionals can register for press days in August.

The LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 12 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the Holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021 media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will comprise a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to consumers November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

