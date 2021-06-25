

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In April, imports were worth NZ$4.98 billion and exports were at NZ$5.37 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$388 million.



Japan will see June figures for Tokyo inflation; in May, overall CPI was down 0.4 percent on year and core CPI was down an annual 0.2 percent.



Singapore will provide May figures for industrial production; in April, output was up 1.0 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.



