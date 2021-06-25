Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan stellt das Wundermittel gegen Falten vor! Extreme Kursreaktion!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 794314 ISIN: IT0000336518 Ticker-Symbol: JUVE 
Tradegate
24.06.21
19:42 Uhr
0,743 Euro
+0,019
+2,56 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7230,75708:56
0,7380,74508:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA0,743+2,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.