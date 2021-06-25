

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening a tad higher on Friday after the Federal Reserve released the results of its annual stress tests, saying that all 23 institutions remained well above risk-based minimum capital requirements.



Asian markets followed Wall Street higher while oil continued its climb, with Brent heading for a nearly 3 percent weekly gain on signs of a tightening market.



Gold inched up and was set to post its first weekly rise in four as the dollar weakened. The Mexican peso surged to a two-week high following a surprise benchmark interest rate hike.



The British pound held a dip after the Bank of England (BOE) shied away from hiking interest rates in its latest policy decision. Bitcoin gained bullish momentum and broke the key USD 35,000 resistance.



It's a quieter day ahead on the European economic calendar, with German consumer confidence figures due out later in the day.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to a report on personal income and spending, which includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as President Biden and a group of senators agreed on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, and positive reports on jobless claims and durable goods orders reflected an improving economy.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent to reach new record closing highs while the Dow rallied 1 percent.



European stocks advanced on Thursday on the back of buoyant Eurozone economic data and Bank of England Governor Bailey's dovish comments.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.9 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.



