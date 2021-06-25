POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Appointment of Chief Technical Officer

25 June 2021

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Technical Officer

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from non-recyclable waste plastic, is pleased to announce that the appointment of Paul Emmitt as Chief Technical Officer with immediate effect. This is a new non-board position which has been created in anticipation of David Ryan's forthcoming retirement as Chief Executive Officer of Powerhouse on 30 June 2021.

Mr Emmitt is managing director and founder of Engsolve Limited ("Engsolve"), the engineering consultancy with whom Powerhouse has worked very closely for the last four years. In this capacity he has been deeply involved in the development of Powerhouse's technology. Mr Emmitt has considerable knowledge of both energy-from-waste technology and markets. He is currently involved in the development of a number of EfW projects utilising a range of existing and emerging technologies. He has been part of the development of the DMG process from the building and operation of the demonstration unit through to the current position.

Mr Emmitt is a Chartered Materials Engineer and Chartered Environmental Engineer with over twenty years engineering and operational management experience both in the UK and overseas. He holds an MBA in Engineering Management. His experience encompasses work in the oil, gas, energy-from-waste and chemical industries as well as periods with major international companies at levels from Engineer to Director. In all sectors he has been a designer as well as a project and HSE manager.

Powerhouse will employ Mr Emmitt directly for two days a week, allowing him to continue in his present role at Engsolve during the balance of his time. Mr Emmitt will take over Mr Ryan's responsibilities for Powerhouse's technology development programme, including all its design, research and project technical assurance activities. He will also be responsible for the first application of the Powerhouse technology at Protos and will work closely with the management of Protos Plastics to Hydrogen No. 1 Limited, the SPV which is building the first commercial scale DMG plant, to help achieve the timely completion of this project.

Tim Yeo, Executive Chair of Powerhouse, said "I warmly welcome Paul's appointment. His close and long-standing involvement with the development of our technology makes him the ideal candidate for this important new post which has been created to ensure that our technical and engineering team continues to have strong leadership after David Ryan steps down from the board. Paul will attend Powerhouse board meetings and will bring valuable knowledge and experience to our discussions.

Paul Emmitt said: "I am delighted to be joining the Powerhouse team and am thrilled to be able to continue to be part of the development of this unique and pioneering technology. I look forward to working with the team to facilitate the completion of the first commercial scale DMG plant which will bolster the UK's hydrogen economy."

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk