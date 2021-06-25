Rogue Baron Plc - Washington DC bar in record trading

For Immediate Release

25 June 2021

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Rogue Baron Washington DC bar in record trading

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ, OTCQB: SHNJF), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce record sales months at the Company's bar Bin 1301 ("Bin"). In the past three months (March - May) Bin saw total unaudited sales of USD 80,000, USD 70,000, and USD 75,000 respectively. Comparatively, the same months in 2019, before Covid, Bin recorded sales of USD 55,000, USD 53,000, and USD 55,000. The 38% increase in sales comparison has been achieved despite many Covid restrictions still in place during these months. Bin was still dealing with:



- 50% capacity

- 6ft table separation

- No seats at the bar

- Shorter hours that cause Bin to lose 16 hours of sales per week



All restrictions were lifted on June 11th. From that date was the first point Bin 1301 has been under normal operations since March 19th, 2020.

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"We believe that the next 6 - 12 months will be unlike anything we've ever seen in the hospitality industry. Our goal as a Company is to position ourselves to take advantage of this moment in as many ways as possible. The drastic increase in sales at Bin is showing us that the consumer is ready to get out and spend."

