JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Further re: Completion of Loan Note Proposal

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

COMPLETION OF SENIOR FACILITY AMENDMENTS, LOAN NOTE PROPOSAL AND ORANGEWOOD PROPOSAL

25 June 2021

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the circular of the Company dated 28 May 2021 (the "Circular").

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 18 June 2021, the Company is now pleased to confirm that the Loan Note Proposal and the Orangewood Proposal have both reached completion, following receipt of Shareholder approval and the satisfaction of all other previously outstanding conditions precedent.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that the proposal to amend its Senior Facility has also completed, following the satisfaction of all previously outstanding conditions precedent.

Further details of the Loan Note Proposal, the Orangewood Proposal and the amendments to the Senior Facility are set out in the Circular and in the announcement made by the Company on 17 May 2021.

As previously announced, it remains the Company's intention to use the proceeds of the Loan Note Proposal (upon the loan notes to be issued in connection with the same being so issued, which is expected to occur on 30 July 2021), together with available cash at hand (including the cash proceeds of realisations derived from the Orangewood Proposal and the recently completed sale of JZCP's interest in George Industries), to redeem the Company's Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock (CULS) when it becomes due on 30 July 2021 as now permitted under the Amended Senior Facility Agreement. A further announcement is intended to be released in due course in connection with the redemption of the CULS.

Important Notice

