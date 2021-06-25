In addition to converting the output of PV panels from DC to AC, inverters now perform a number of other functions, such as maximizing electricity generation, assessing performance and even shutting down in emergencies.From pv magazine USA Even though solar panels get all the attention due to their good looks, it's the inverters that hold all the brains behind your system. Our Solar 101 series offers everything you need to know. Solar panels generate an electric current by collecting photons from sunlight to excite electrons, pushing them into a circuit. The inverter then converts the electric ...

