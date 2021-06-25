China-based Risen Energy is expanding its global footprint with plans to construct a $10 billion production facility in Malaysia.Risen Energy is set to establish its first production facility in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic plan for the region. It has revealed that it will invest around $10 billion over 15 years in a new solar PV cell and module manufacturing hub in Malaysia. It said on Thursday that it will now build a new 3 GW manufacturing facility in Kedah, in northwestern Malaysia. It has previously revealed plans to establish a 2 GW renewable energy portfolio in Australia. Datuk ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...