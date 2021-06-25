

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, German GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the forward-looking sentiment index to improve to -4 in July from -7 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound and the franc, it was steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 132.33 against the yen, 1.0956 against the franc, 0.8572 against the pound and 1.1939 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



