The Australian federal government's call for the solar industry to address the issue of PV module waste has coincided with new plans by the Australian Capital Territory government to look at new panel recycling options.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government has decided to investigate new recycling options and a product stewardship scheme for solar PV modules, inverters and batteries, after a motion was passed in the nation's legislative assembly earlier this week. The motion calls for the ACT government to explore new recycling options for a range of electrical ...

