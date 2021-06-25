Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,420,000 stock options to directors, officers, and employees of the Company that vest in 90 days. The options were granted for a term of five years and expire on June 23, 2026. Each option allows the holder to purchase one common share of Eastplats at an exercise price of CDN$0.34.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's known PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource, from the Barplats Zandfontein UG2 tailings facility, with offtakes of chrome and PGM concentrates to the Company's offtake parties.

For further information, please contact:

EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED

Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

whui@eastplats.com (email)

(604) 800-8200 (phone)

