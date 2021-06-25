DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report

25.06.2021 / 09:00

Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries the "Group") The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2021. This report is available on the Company's website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE's website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/jse/isse/snhe/HY2021.pdf The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 25 June 2021



