- (PLX AI) - Eolus and Hydro REIN jointly acquires 260 MW fully permitted wind power project in Sweden.
- • Purchase price for project rights EUR 17 million
- • The project will be covered by a 12-year PPA with Hydro
- • Hydro REIN and Eolus will own 49 and 51 percent, respectively, of the Stor-Skälsjön project
- • The partners have agreed to divest the majority of the project shares, and a sales process will be initiated during the summer
- • Supplier contracts will be entered during autumn this year and commissioning is expected to commence during the second half of 2023
