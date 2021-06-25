Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UH1 ISIN: SE0007075056 Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB 
Tradegate
24.06.21
16:11 Uhr
18,965 Euro
+0,950
+5,27 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,84019,22511:50
19,00519,29509:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS VIND
EOLUS VIND AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EOLUS VIND AB18,965+5,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.