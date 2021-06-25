

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark retail sales increased in May after falling in the previous month, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in May, after a 6.5 percent drop in April.



Sales of clothing and other goods increased 11.5 percent monthly in May and those of sales of food and grocery rose 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of other consumables fell 0.5 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales increased 6.4 percent in May, after a 9.7 percent growth in the previous month.



