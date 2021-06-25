DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 192.4549 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4703107 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 113587

June 25, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)