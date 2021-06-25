DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2021 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.5373 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7178203 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 113510 EQS News ID: 1211941 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211941&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)