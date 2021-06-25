Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2021 | 10:05
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBet has been granted online gaming licenses in Greece

LONDON, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Enterprises - one of the world's favourite online sports betting and casino brands - has been awarded sports betting, casino and poker licences in Greece by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).

The newly issued gaming licenses will be valid for an initial seven year period, allowing NetBetto offer Greek players an unrivalled online gaming experience with thousands of sports markets each month, and more than four thousand titles on its Casino including the latest and most popular slot games.

With pioneering responsible gambling tools and state-of-the-art encryption security software, NetBetis committed to player safety and responsible gambling, something which all Greek customers can benefit from.

NetBet Enterprises CEO, Gabriela Arnautu, said: "We are excited that the Hellenic Gaming Commission granted NetBet Enterprises with these two new licences. For over 20 years we have delivered the best sports betting and online casino experience to our players across the world and we are looking forward to growing our footprint in Greece."

For more information email pr@netbet.gr


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.