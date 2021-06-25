

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 4.30 A.M.)



In the Green



Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) is up over 64.98% at $14.70



AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) is up over 23.96% at $25.30



Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is up over 20.42% at $48.47



Grove, Inc. Common Stock (GRVI) is up over 14.11% at $6.39



Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 13.64% at $1.25



Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) is up over 13.48% at $161.46



NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is up over 13.27% at $151.33



In the Red



Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is down over 11.74% at $13.00



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is down over 11.68% at $3.10



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is down over 10.11% at $183.39



Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) is down over 9.36% at $15.50



Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) is down over 9.04% at $6.54



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is down over 8.87% at $13.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

