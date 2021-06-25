DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2021 / 10:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.668 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4015778 CODE: GENY LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 113733 EQS News ID: 1212176 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 25, 2021 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)