Atalaya Mining PLC: Atalaya Mining Announces Granting of Share Options & Director/PDMR

Granting of share options and Director/PDMR Notification

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that in accordance with the Company's Long Term Inventive Plan 2020 (the 'LTIP20') which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 25 June 2020, it has granted 1,150,000 share options (the 'Options') to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and other management.

The Options expire ten years from the deemed date of grant (24 June 2021), have an exercise price of 309.0 pence per ordinary share, based on the average of the mid-market closing prices for the five dealing days immediately preceding the grant date, and vest in two equal tranches, half on grant and half on the first anniversary of the granting date.

The 1,150,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below:

NamePosition

Number of share options granted

Total number of share options following this notification

Total beneficial holding of shares following this notification

Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company's fully diluted issued share capital

Alberto LavandeiraCEO/Managing Director

400,000

1,550,000

240,000

1.26%

Enrique DelgadoGeneral Manager - Operations

200,000

750,000

-

0.53%

César SánchezCFO

200,000

750,000

-

0.53%

Total

800,000

3,050,000

240,000

2.32%

Other Management

350,000

816,250
Total

1,150,000

3,866,250

Following these grants, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 3,866,250 ordinary shares.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alberto Lavandeira

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 309.0p

Volume: 400,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

Price: 309.0p

Volume: 400,000 share options

e)

Date of the transaction

24 June 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Enrique Delgado

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Manager of Operation

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 309.0p

Volume: 200,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

Price: 309.0p

Volume: 200,000 share options

e)

Date of the transaction

24 June 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Cesar Sanchez

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share options grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 309.0p

Volume: 200,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

Price: 309.0p

Volume: 200,000 share options

e)

Date of the transaction

24 June 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

SEC NewgateElisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C CommunicationsCarina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653086/Atalaya-Mining-Announces-Granting-of-Share-Options-DirectorPDMR

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
