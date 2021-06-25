The Indian government's efforts to restrict PV equipment imports and expand domestic manufacturing are starting to bear fruit.From pv magazine India JMK Research says in a newly published report that India could create 13.75 GW of solar module production capacity and 6.9 GW of cell output over the next 18 months. Module manufacturers with 1 GW+ capacity have proposed cumulative capacity additions of 9 GW of modules and 6.4 GW of cells. This also includes Vikram Solar's plan to set up a 3 GW fab for modules, cells and wafers in Tamil Nadu over the next four to five years. Two key manufacturers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...