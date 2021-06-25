

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gramr Inc., d/b/a CAUSEBOX, is recalling Brushed Gold Tea Kettles due to burn risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 92,135 units of stainless-steel tea kettle with a brushed gold finish that were sold in the United States. In addition, about 12,865 units were sold in Canada.



The recalled tea kettle was included in the winter CAUSEBOX subscription box along with five other items. The kettle measures about 5.5 inches in diameter, and 8 inches from the bottom of the kettle to the top of the handle. 'Rose & Fitzgerald' is stamped on the bottom of the kettle.



The products, manufactured in India, were sold online at www.causebox.com in 2021 'Winter Box' seasonal assortments from November 2020 through April 2021 for between $50 and $55, exclusive of promotional discounts.



The kettle was also sold separately online at www.roseandfitzgerald.com from December 2020 through February 2021 for about $100.



According to the agency, the kettles can expel hot water and/or excessive steam during use, posing a burn hazard.



The recall was initiated after Gramr, which changed its d/b/a name to Alltrue from CAUSEBOX in May, received 122 reports of the kettles expelling hot water and/or steam, including 18 reports of minor burn injuries.



Consumers are asked to stop using the kettles and contact Gramr for a credit towards the purchase of another product or a refund.



In similar recalls, HSN in late May called back about 5.4 million units of Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini due to burn risk.



