Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 
Tradegate
24.06.21
15:14 Uhr
12,650 Euro
+0,380
+3,10 %
25.06.2021
FLEX LNG: FLNG - Repurchase of shares

June 25, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") announces that the Company has during the period between June 18 and June 21, 2021, purchased 27,344 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 119.76 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, Flex LNG owns a total of 827,344 of own shares, corresponding to 1.53% of the Company's share capital.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on November 19, 2020.

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • June 18-25 Individual Trade Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/32634393-df6e-43ec-b7a3-3003b235a162)
  • Week 25 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e46fd4c2-0ea9-4317-b60c-bb75f20c2a02)

