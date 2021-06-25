Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PTNF ISIN: US88875G1013 Ticker-Symbol: RTRA 
Tradegate
23.06.21
15:42 Uhr
2,060 Euro
+0,130
+6,74 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0402,10013:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2021 | 12:17
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc: Tiziana Life Sciences plc (the "Company") Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 10.00 a.m. on 25 June 2021, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, https://ir.tizianalifesciences.com/shareholder-services/annual-general-meeting.

The Company also confirms that it has re-activated its strategic plan to redomicile to Bermuda; shareholders will receive further information in due course.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Keeren Shah, Chief Financial Officer.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA, LSE: TILS) is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology. In addition to Milciclib (a CDK inhibitor being developed in oncology), the Company is also developing Foralumab in COVID-19, multiple sclerosis, and Crohns Disease. Foralumab is the only second generation fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The Company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammatory pulmonary diseases.

For further enquiries:
United Kingdom:
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder		+44 (0)20 7495 2379

United States:
Investors:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
or
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com (mailto:dave@redchip.com)

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.