Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: LXE) ("Leucrotta" or the "Company") is announcing that it has received notice from the Calgary Petroleum Club, the host venue of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders (the "Shareholders") of voting common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to be held on June 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time), that due to ongoing provincial health restrictions resulting from the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, the capacity of the Viking Room in the Calgary Petroleum Club at 319 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta will be limited to six (6) in-person attendees. Therefore, management of Leucrotta are strongly encouraging Shareholders to vote their Common Shares by way of the form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy") for the Meeting delivered to each registered Shareholder with the notice of the Meeting dated May 25, 2021 (the "Notice") and management information circular dated May 25, 2021 (the "Information Circular"). Copies of the Form of Proxy, Notice and Information Circular are available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Due to the ongoing provincial health restrictions, the Company cannot guarantee, and it is unlikely, that a Shareholder who attends the Meeting in-person will be allowed access to the Viking Room to attend the Meeting. The Company therefore recommends that Shareholders vote their Common Shares using the Form of Proxy in accordance with the proxy voting instructions included therein.

In response to the limited in-person attendance capacity of the venue for the Meeting due to ongoing provincial COVID-19 restrictions, and having regard to the safety of all attendees to the Meeting, the Company respectfully requests and encourages that Shareholders do not make plans to attend the Meeting in person.

Any person who is experiencing any of the described COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing or has travelled internationally in the 14 days prior to the Meeting will not be permitted entry into the Meeting. The Company may take additional precautionary measures in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments in the COVID-19 outbreak in its sole discretion.

DISCLAIMER

ANY PERSON WHO ATTENDS THE MEETING IN PERSON DOES SO AT HIS OR HER OWN RISK AND BY ATTENDING THE MEETING IN PERSON, SUCH PERSON ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT THE COMPANY AND THE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS AND AGENTS THEREOF ARE NOT LIABLE TO THE PERSON FOR ANY ILLNESSES OR OTHER ADVERSE REACTIONS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SUCH PERSON'S ATTENDANCE AT THE MEETING. ANY PERSON WHO ATTEMPTS TO ENTER THE MEETING BUT IS DENIED ENTRY ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT HE, SHE OR IT SHALL HAVE NO CLAIM AGAINST THE COMPANY OR ITS DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, OR AGENTS FOR SUCH DENIAL OF ENTRY INTO THE MEETING.

