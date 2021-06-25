Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its unaudited interim consolidated April 30, 2021, financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

For the six months ended April 30, 2021, Copper Fox had a net loss of $542,580 (April 30, 2020 - $581,312) which equated to $0.00 loss per share (April 30, 2020 - $0.00 loss per share).

During the six months ended April 30, 2021, the Company incurred $768,349 in expenditures primarily furthering the development of the Van Dyke and Schaft Creek copper projects, as well as acquiring the Eaglehead property and placing a reclamation bond for it. Copies of the financial statements, notes, and related management discussion and analysis may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the Company's web site at www.copperfoxmetals.com or by contacting the Company directly. All references to planned activities and technical information contained in this news release have been previously announced by way of news releases. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "Copper Fox was active on four projects during the quarter with our primary focus on the Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and 2021 work program. The PEA on the Van Dyke copper project in Arizona exceeded our expectations and established this project as a potential mid-tier copper producer and the Company is evaluating the next steps to advance the project. Receipt of the BC Mines Act permit cleared the way to add the Eaglehead copper project to the Company's pipeline of exploration and advanced stage projects and a geophysical survey on the Mineral Mountain project in Arizona commenced."

2021 Q2 Highlights

The independent PEA for the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery ("ISCR") project was filed on SEDAR and recommends a US$15.5 million budget for diamond drilling, permitting and completion of an ISCR pilot test program.

The 2021 Schaft Creek C$3.4 million metallurgical and geotechnical drilling program was announced and focusses on enhancing project value based on key parameters identified over the past two years.

Announced an induced polarization survey on the Mineral Mountain project.

Appointed Mark T. Brown, CPA, CA, as the Chief Financial Officer.

Received the BC Mines Act permit for the Eaglehead Property and finalized the transaction with District Copper.

Subsequent to the Period End

Filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Schaft Creek Property, which forms the basis of the PEA currently underway.

The Company provided an update on the PEA for the Schaft Creek project which included improved mine design reducing the life of mine strip ratio, capital efficient project configuration, options to extend mine life or increase throughput, and potentially lower operating cost compared to the 2013 feasibility study.

Compiled and interpreted data for the Eaglehead copper project in preparation for the 2021 program.

Notice of Warrant Expirations

The Company wishes to remind holders of those warrants issued in connection with various prior non-brokered private placement unit offerings of the Company noted below, that the term of the previously extended exercise period during which these warrants may be exercised will expire, without further extension, on the dates indicated in the table below:

Issue Date Exercise Price Extended Expiry Date June 30, 2016 0.17 June 30, 2021 July 27, 2017 0.17 July 27, 2021

With respect to the warrants (the "2020 Warrants") issued in connection with the non-brokered private placement unit offerings completed in March and April, 2020, the Company further advises that in light of the recent trading price of the common shares, the Company may at a future date, in its discretion having regard to the then state of the capital markets and project funding requirements, issue notice to the holders of the 2020 Warrants of the early acceleration of the expiry date for the exercise of the 2020 Warrants. Such notice, when issued, will specify the accelerated early expiry date for the exercise of these 2020 Warrants.

Subsequent to April 30, 2021, 12,197,168 warrants were exercised for proceeds to the Company of $1,931,409.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

Selected Financial Results





April 30, 2021



January 31, 2021



October 31, 2020



July 31, 2020





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended

Loss before taxes $ 343,256

$ 199,324

$ 299,017

$ 248,589

Net loss

343,256



199,324



(291,983 )

248,589

Comprehensive (gain) / loss

842,711



791,658



(453,015 )

940,165

Comprehensive (gain) / loss per share, basic and diluted



0.00



0.00



(0.00 )

0.00























April 30, 2020



January 31, 2020



October 31, 2019



July 31, 2019





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended

Loss before taxes $ 375,725

$ 205,587

$ 289,922

$ 270,252

Net loss

375,725



205,587



188,765



270,252

Comprehensive (gain) / loss

(283,957 )

110,398



257,746



528,250

Comprehensive (gain) / loss per share, basic and diluted

(0.00 )

0.00



0.00



0.00

Liquidity

As at April 30, 2021, the Company's cash position was $1,230,280 (October 31, 2020 - $491,933). Shortly after the quarter end, the Company also received $1,931,409 from the exercise of warrants.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia, and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information please contact Lynn Ball at 1-844-464-2820 or 1-403-264-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

