DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2021 / 12:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 24/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.9673 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40401060 CODE: PR1R =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 113742 EQS News ID: 1212221 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212221&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 06:14 ET (10:14 GMT)