

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD), a provider of capital to the multifamily industry, announced Friday that it acquired TapCap, a technology firm with proprietary web-based software. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



TapCap provides real-time, online quotes for commercial real estate debt to streamline the loan application and origination process.



The company expects TapCap's technology, which removes friction from the borrower experience, will help accelerate growth across its lending businesses.



Zac Rosenberg, founder and CEO of TapCap, will join Walker & Dunlop as a leader in their technology group.



Aaron Perlis, Chief Technology Officer, said, 'The acquisition of Enodo in 2019 and our joint venture with Geophy have driven Walker & Dunlop's AI and machine learning capabilities to new levels, resulting in dramatic growth in new customers and the launch of our multifamily appraisal joint venture, Apprise. TapCap is all about efficiency, and how to remove friction from the borrower experience while reducing underwriting and closing costs on loans. We are thrilled to have Zac bring his technology platform to W&D.'



