Huawei launched its All-Scene FusionSolar + Storage Solution at this year's SNEC Expo 2021. In the following week, it announced a new business unit, Huawei Digital Power Technology. pv magazine spoke with Chen Guoguang, President of Huawei Smart PV to discover the company's strategy and vision for the future of solar PV.pv magazine: Huawei has developed a new strategy for the future development of solar PV. What does it involve? Chen Guoguang, President of Smart PV, Huawei: Huawei brought its new generation All-Scenario FusionSolar + Storage Solution to this year's SNEC. It is a "5+4+1" solution. ...

