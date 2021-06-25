

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Thursday reported 12830 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,590,550. This is higher than the 7-day average of 11672.



345 new deaths reported on the same day took the total Covid death toll in the country to 603,178, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of Covid deaths is 314.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 1935 - while California reported most Covid-related deaths - 65 - Thursday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the Covid metrics. 3,813,332 cases have been reported in the state, while 63,495 people have died.



A total of 28,871,914 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



320,687,205 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 178,331,677 people have received at least one dose.



151.3 million people, or 45.6 percent of the US population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 77.4 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



Meanwhile, President Joe Biden warned that unvaccinated people are 'incredibly vulnerable' to the dangerous Delta variant of coronavirus that continues to emerge in the country.



After kicking off a community canvassing event at the Green Road Park Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, Biden said Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci has made it clear that the Delta variant is more easily transmittable, potentially deadlier, and especially dangerous for young people.



'He says its the greatest threat to our fight to beat Covid-19,' Biden noted.



According to the CDC, between 10 to 20 percent of all cases in the U.S. in the last two weeks have been the Delta variant.



'Nationwide, we're seeing the lowest number of daily cases and deaths since the first day of the pandemic,' Biden said.



