Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBKY ISIN: CA92852M1077 Ticker-Symbol: 7PB 
Frankfurt
25.06.21
12:17 Uhr
0,086 Euro
-0,004
-3,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVA GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.06.2021 | 14:08
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viva Gold Corp.: Viva Gold Corp Cancels Special Shareholder Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has come to an agreement with Humewood Ventures Corp. and 0868854 BC Ltd., the requisitioning shareholders, have revoked resulting in the revocation of their May 18, 2021 requisition for a special general meeting of the Company's shareholders. Consequently, Viva has terminated its plans for its previously announced August 17, 2021 shareholder meeting.

About Viva Gold
Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 8,800 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:
James Hesketh, President & CEO
(720) 291-1775
jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Valerie Kimball, Director Investor Relations
(720) 933-1150
vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Viva Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653073/Viva-Gold-Corp-Cancels-Special-Shareholder-Meeting

VIVA GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.