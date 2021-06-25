Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation's G2 Visual Arts Awarded Gold K-12 New Product by Spaces4Learning

Recognized for Safety & Security in Emergency Communication

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that its G2 Visual Arts won a Gold K-12 Spaces4Learning New Product Award!

The complete list of winners appear at https://spaces4learning.com/pages/new-product-award.aspx and will be highlighted in the fall issue of Spaces4Learning's magazine.

"This year's New Product Award competition drew a unique mixture of solutions for K-12 and higher education, from products designed to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff to tools designed to enhance teaching and learning, whether in-person or remote," said David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are honored to receive this Gold K-12 New Product award for Safety & Security - Emergency Communication from Spaces4Learning. Our team strives itself on new product development and this achievement is noteworthy demonstrating our ability to enhance the learning environment."

Spaces4Learning is a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers and others interested in creating high-quality facilities. The brand's magazine, website and digital products bring together a broad array of vital resources and services that keep facilities professionals abreast of current issues, trends and research; provide professional development opportunities; and connect those sharing a common interest.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

