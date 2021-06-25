

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Carmaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA), formed with the 50/50 merger of Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, said Friday that it will unveil the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show on July 14.



The company noted that customers could order the Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon package on both Wrangler Rubicon 4-door and Wrangler Rubicon 392 models. Production at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant will start in August.



A new 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available on the Wrangler Rubicon. When paired with the six-speed manual transmission, the optional axle ratio delivers a 100:1 crawl ratio for increased wheel torque and control when navigating off-road obstacles. The 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available for ordering later in 2021.



