

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. personal income and spending data for May is due at 8.30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro and the yen, it rose against the pound. Against the franc, it was steady.



The greenback was worth 110.65 against the yen, 1.1950 against the euro, 1.3896 against the pound and 0.9167 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de