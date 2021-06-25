The "Germany Sausage Market Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German sausage market is estimated to be valued at US$8.776 billion in 2019.

Sausages are an integral part of the German diet and every 16 federal states of Germany boosts their unique sausages. In all, produces more than 100 varieties of sausages and export them all over the world. Germany is the largest producer and export of sausages in the European Union.

Citing data from Global Trade, Germany was the largest producer of sausages, producing 1.6 million tonnes, which is, approximately, 28% of the EU production, and is followed by Poland (676 Thousand Tonnes) and France (525 thousand tonnes).

Further, Germany exported 165 thousand tonnes of sausages, becoming the largest exporter in the region, with the prime market being China, Italy, Poland, and Netherland. Burgeoning growth in the Germany Meat industry accompanied by rising export demand is the prime reason driving the market. However, reduced consumption of meat by Germans will constrain the consumption of sausages.

Pork and poultry-based sausages have a larger market share in the Germany Sausage market.

Based on raw materials, the German sausage market is segmented into poultry, pork, beef, veal, lard, and others. Pork and poultry-based sausages are projected to occupy a significant share in the German sausages market during the forecasted period. Preferability towards pork and poultry-based products will drive these segments' growth.

Data from Deutsche Welle shows that around 20,000 pigs are slaughtered each day in Germany. Tonnies is the prime pig slaughter, slaughtering 30.3% of the daily production in Germany and the company slaughters, approximately, 17 million pigs in a year. Data from the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture states that 57.3% of the total per capita meat consumption (in kilograms) is pork consumption while 23.1% is poultry. Similar trends are also observed in sausage consumption and sales.

Moreover, more than half of produced meat, particularly pork offal and poultry, are exported annually, with the biggest importer being Italy, having 17% share in German meat exports, and followed by China, Netherlands, and Poland. Each of these companies has a 9% share in German meat exports.

Bratwurst and Frankfurter widely consumed German sausages

Based on type, the German sausage market is segmented into Mettwurst, Frankfurther Wurstchen, Bockwurst, Bratwurst, and others. Bratwurst and Frankfurther are widely consumed German sausages are estimated to have a dominating share during the forecasted period. Bratwurst is made from finely minced pork or beef is usually grilled and served with sweet German mustard sauce along with a hard roll. Currywurst is sold in every corner of Germany as a fast-food dish.

Rising consumption trends and increasing veganism and vegetarian population will hinder the market growth

A major hindrance facing the German sausage market is decreasing consumption of meat products. Growing trends of vegetarianism and veganism have reduced the market for meat and other products, significantly impacting the German sausage market. Nutrition Report, 2020, which was published by the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Germany, states that the proportion of the population consuming meat daily has decreased significantly.

While 34% of the German population consumed meat daily in 2015, the proportion has fallen to 26% in 2019. Data from the scientific journal Food, published in 2020, states that 40% of the German meat-eating population is cutting down on their meat consumption. A survey conducted under this journal yields the result that 42% of the survey people claim growing veganism, vegetarian, flexitarian, or pescatarian diet is causing a fall in their meat consumption.

Key Developments

To gain a competitive edge over the market, companies in the industry are innovating and launching new products. Strategy changes to accommodate the new covid normal trends are also expected to drive market growth.

Tyson launched new chicken sausage arrival in May 2021. The company claims that the sausages are made with 100% natural chicken, without the addition of antibiotics or other chemicals. Currently, the company will be launching these sausages in 3 flavors- Hot, Middle, and Sweet Italian, having 13g of proteins, 60% fewer fats, and 45% fewer calories than traditional Italian pork sausages.

This newly launched product is predicted to increase the company's sales. However, instances of virus presence on the packaging of Tyson Foods' sausages and the discovery of 1,500 positive workers have considerably impacted the company's market.

Further, to deal with the ongoing 2nd wave of covid-19, while keeping business running, Metzgerei Ullrich GmbH Co. KG introduced "Kerwa to Go", from June 7 to June 1, 2021, where the consumers are provided a driven-in facility for the purchase of sausages, steaks, shashlik, and Kerwa dishes. Such strategic execution will enable companies to run their business, despite the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Germany Sausages Market, by Raw Material

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Meat

5.3. Pork

5.4. Beef

5.5. Veal

5.6. Lard

5.7. Others

6. Germany Sausages Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Mettwurst

6.3. Frankfurter Wurstchen

6.4. Knockwurst

6.5. Bockwurst

6.6. Bratwurst

6.7. Others

7. Germany Sausage Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cooked Sausage

7.3. Raw Sausage

7.4. Others

8. Germany Sausages Market, by the Federal States

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Schleswig-Holstein

8.3. Hamburg

8.4. Bermen

8.5. Berlin

8.6. Brandenburg

8.7. Others

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative

9.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. Company Profiles

Toennies Holding ApS Co.

JBS SA

Gut Kerkow Bauernmarkt GmbH

Tyson Food Inc.

Butcher's Ullrich GmbH Co. KG

Bernd Zimmermann GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/704wpz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005279/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900