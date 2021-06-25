

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $263.0 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $220.7 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260.8 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $1.03 billion from $0.92 billion last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $260.8 Mln. vs. $220.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PAYCHEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de