ScoutLogic Named Best Background Check Company by TMCnet and TechBullion

CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScoutLogic, the Chicago-based background check specialist, was just named Best Background Check Company by TMCNet.

In a comprehensive review of Human Resources businesses offering background check services, ScoutLogic ranked #1 out of 10 competitors.

Co-founder and CEO David Garcia says: "ScoutLogic is honored to be chosen ahead of our competitors as the best overall background check company in 2021. The win shows that our customer-focused approach utilizing highly trained human researchers is still the best choice for recruiters and employers. ScountLogic also improves the onboarding process for employees compared to AI-based background check models that also put compliance at risk."

The Top 10 Best Background Check Companies

Additionally, ScoutLogic was recently named Best Background Check Company by TechBullion , further cementing the company's status as the HR industry leader in background check screening in the US.

About ScoutLogic:

ScoutLogic's mission is to make background checks easy for recruiters. ScoutLogic provides a full suite of background checks, including criminal background investigations, verification & reference checking, and drug testing to perform FCRA compliant background checks.