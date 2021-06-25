Fiber Optics Market to Reach USD Million 14500 by 2026 at a CAGR 7.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fiber Optics Market is Segmented by Type (Multi-Mode Fiber Optics, Single-Mode Fiber Optics), by Application (IT and Telecoms, Medical, Robotics). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronics & Electrical Category.

The global Fiber Optics market size is projected to reach USD 14500 Million by 2026, from USD 10430 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the fiber optics market are:

The demand for the internet across the globe, coupled with the rising need for FTTx, is the major factor driving.

Widespread implementation of 5G, increase in adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity, and the emergence of the internet of things (IoT) act as major drivers of the market.

Growing demand for Internet bandwidth due to increased use of various bandwidth-intensive consumer services, such as video on demand, music streaming and video conferencing is expected to drive fiber optics market growth

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF FIBER OPTICS INDUSTRY

The demand for more data and better coverage across the world is on the rise among consumers and is expected to drive the growth of fiber optics market size. The 5th generation wireless connection is predicted to be the next technological leap forward since it will be able to send more data while maintaining a more stable and reliable connection. Heavy-duty fiber optics networks, which affect both the wireless and wireline sides of the infrastructure, have a significant impact on the characteristics of 5G, such as high data speeds and throughputs.

An increase in the adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity is expected to increase the growth of the fiber optics market size. FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) is a popular integrated communication technology that uses fiber optics to provide quicker and more effective communication. Optical fiber wires connect households to the operator in this technique. It is the most advanced technology available for constructing the next generation of communication networks.

The increasing use of fiber optics in the medical industry is expected to drive the growth of the fiber optics market size. Fiber's physical properties make it a natural choice for a wide range of applications. Fiber optics are an extremely compact, flexible conduit for light or data transfer in equipment, surgical, and instrumentation applications. They are commonly used for lighting, flexible image bundles, light conductors, flexible light guides, laser delivery systems, and equipment interconnects.

GROWTH OF FIBER OPTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, IT and Telecoms was the most widely used area which took up about 83% of the global total in 2019.

Because of the growing use of mobile devices and the associated bandwidth connectivity, the industry is fast expanding. The telecommunications business is being driven by positive market trends in broadband services and big data management.

Based on type, Single-Mode Optical Fiber is the most widely used type which took up about 98 % of the total in 2019.

Based on region, APAC has been the largest region of Fiber Optics in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years.

APAC market took up about 52% of the global market in 2019, while Americas and Europe were about 26%, 16%.

FIBER OPTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Key Companies:

Prysmian

Hentong

Furukawa

Corning

YOFC

Futong

Sumitomo

Tongding Optic-Electronic

CommScope

STL

FiberHome

Jiangsu Etern

ZTT

Fasten

Nexans

LS Cable and System.

Segment by Type

Multi-Mode Fiber Optics

Single-Mode Fiber Optics

Segment by Application

IT and Telecoms

Medical

Robotics

Other

