The "Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center construction market in Western Europe is poised to grow by $6.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the release of General Data Protection Regulation, growth of the Netherlands as an international hub, and free energy concept gaining prominence.
The report on data center construction market in Western Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Western Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The data center construction market in Western Europe analysis includes geographic landscape.
This study identifies the increasing investments in green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center construction market in Western Europe growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of hyperscale data centers across Western Europe and impact of hub function will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center construction market in Western Europe vendors that include ABB Ltd., AECOM, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ove Arup Partners International Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE.
Also, the data center construction market in Western Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Construction type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Construction type
- Electrical construction Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- General construction Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical construction Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Construction type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- The Netherlands Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Western Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- AECOM
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Ove Arup Partners International Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
Appendix
