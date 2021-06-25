The "Russia Car Market Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed data on the Russian market new and used car sales. The report includes information on the car production in Russia, the number and location of dealerships, price dynamics and financial capacity, macroeconomic indicators and legal factors.

A consensus forecast for the following key indicators is developed: oil price, USD and EUR exchange rate, GDP, fixed asset investment, industrial production index, etc.

Based on sales analysis and consensus forecast, the new car market forecast for 2021-2026 by price segments, classes, brands, as well as the car production forecast were developed.

Forecast of the market revenue of the new car market for 2021-2026.

The detailed analysis and forecast of the Russian car market is a necessary tool for strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Macroeconomic Indicators

1.1. General macroeconomic indicators

1.1 1. GDP

1.1.2. Fixed assets investment

1.1.3. Industrial production

1.1.4. Business confidence index

1.1.5. Consumer confidence index

1.1.6. Fuel excise duty

1.1.7. Oil prices

1.1.8. Ruble exchange rate

1.1.9. Disposable income

1.2. Aggregate impact of specific macroeconomic indicators on the LCV market

2. Legal Factors

3. Car Production

4. New Car Market

4.1. New car sales

4.2. New car sales by price segment

4.3. New car sales, Top-20 brands

4.4. New car sales, Top-20 models

4.5. New car sales by body type

4.6. New car sales by classes

4.7. New car sales by brand origin

4.8. New car sales by countries of brand origin

4.9. New car sales by production origin

4.10. New car sales, Top-10 countries of manufacture

4.11. New car sales by engine type

4.12. New car sales by engine displacement

4.13. New car sales, Top-20 regions

5. Used Car Market

5.1. Used car sales

5.2. Used car sales by price segments

5.3. Used car sales, Top-20 brands

5.4. Used car sales, Top-20 models

5.5. Used car sales by body type

5.6. Used car sales by classes

5.7. Used car sales by brand origin

5.8. Used car sales, Top-10 countries of brand origin

5.9. Used car sales by production origin

5.10. Used car sales, Top-10 countries of manufacture

5.11. Used car sales by engine displacement

5.12. Used car sales, Top-20 regions

6. Car Dealer Networks

7. Car Market Revenue and Price Dynamics

7.1. Market revenue and new car prices

7.1.1. Market revenue and new car prices by country of manufacture

7.1.2. Market revenue and new car prices by price segments

7.1.3. Market revenue and new car prices by brand

7.1.4. Market revenue and new car prices by region

7.2. Market revenue and used car prices

7.2.1. Market revenue and used car prices by country of manufacture

7.2.2. Market revenue and used car prices by brand

7.2.3. Market revenue and used car prices by region

8. Market Forecast for 2020-2026

8.1. New car market forecast

8.1.1. Total market

8.1.2. Car market revenue forecast

8.1.3. New Russian and foreign car sales

8.1.4. New car sales by price segments

8.1.5. New car sales by classes

8.1.6. New car sales by brands

8.2. Car production forecast

8.2.1. Car production

8.2.2. Russian and foreign car production

8.2.3. Car production by manufacturers

9. Car Market News

