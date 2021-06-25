Moreover, Landsvirkjun, the National Power Company of Iceland, and the Port of Rotterdam have completed a pre-feasability study about exporting green hydrogen from Iceland to Rotterdam and the Swedish Energy Agency has allocated €30 million to Project Air, an industrial concept to produce methanol from a large variety of recovered end-of-life streams and hydrogen from electrolysis.US Senator Martin Heinrich, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, introduced the Advancing the Clean Hydrogen Future Act of 2021 on Wednesday. "This legislation would establish a research, development, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...